NORFOLK — Services for Tanya K. Kuehler, 49, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Tanya Kuehler died at her home on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Delores Long, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Delores Long died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her home.
ATKINSON — Services for James Boettcher, 85, Atkinson, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for John Kitchens, 96, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Patricia H. (Wermers) Yoch, 70, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.
CARROLL — Services for Sandy Hall, 72, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the First United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.
NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. “Bev” Baker, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Ron Holling will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Services for Lucas W. Brunssen, 32, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Lucas Brunssen died Monday, July 4, 2022, in Randolph.
VERDIGRE — Services for Janice Maly, 88, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. “Bev” Baker, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Ron Holling will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.