NORFOLK — Memorial services for Tanya K. Kuehler, 49, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Tanya Kuehler died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home.
1972-2022
Tanya was born on Dec. 5, 1972, the daughter of Frank and Doris (Loftis) Kuehler in Yankton. She was raised in Madison and graduated from high school in Hamburg, Iowa.
In 2013, Tanya married George Bowman. Two children were born to this union. They were later divorced.
Tanya became a licensed insurance agent for State Farm Insurance. She was working for Norfolk Iron and Metal at the time of her death.
Tanya is survived by her children: son Ticie Bowman and Cecily Bowman, both of Norfolk; her siblings, Terry (Cami) Kuehler of Norfolk and Thomas (Crystal) Kuehler of Wheatland, Wyo.; stepsisters Penny Dohlman of Lincoln and Karla Kral of Juniata; and her father and stepmother, Frank and Judy Kuehler of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris.
