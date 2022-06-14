BLAIR — Memorial services for Tanner A. Norman, 25, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair is in charge of arrangements.
Tanner Norman died Thursday, June 9, 2022.
1996-2022
Tanner was born Oct. 20, 1996, in Kearney. He attended Leigh High School and graduated in 2015. Tanner enjoyed gaming, working out and reading.
He is survived by his parents, Rachelle and Scott DeBord; sisters Shandra (Adam) Boyette of Michigan, Ginger (Josh) Darveau of Columbus and Samantha DeBord of Omaha; brother Tyler Norman of North Carolina; grandparents Sharee Heil of Ayr and Linda DeBord of Kearney; his aunts and uncles, Dawnette and Brian Kahnk of Omaha Allen DeBord of Leigh, Terry and Kris DeBord of Kearney and Mark and Lisa DeBord of North Platte; two nieces and two nephews; along with cousins, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Steve Heil and LaVern DeBord; uncle Brad DeBord; and his great-grandparents.