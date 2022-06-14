 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tanner Norman

Tanner Norman

BLAIR — Memorial services for Tanner A. Norman, 25, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair is in charge of arrangements.

Tanner Norman died Thursday, June 9, 2022.

1996-2022

Tanner was born Oct. 20, 1996, in Kearney. He attended Leigh High School and graduated in 2015. Tanner enjoyed gaming, working out and reading.

He is survived by his parents, Rachelle and Scott DeBord; sisters Shandra (Adam) Boyette of Michigan, Ginger (Josh) Darveau of Columbus and Samantha DeBord of Omaha; brother Tyler Norman of North Carolina; grandparents Sharee Heil of Ayr and Linda DeBord of Kearney; his aunts and uncles, Dawnette and Brian Kahnk of Omaha Allen DeBord of Leigh, Terry and Kris DeBord of Kearney and Mark and Lisa DeBord of North Platte; two nieces and two nephews; along with cousins, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Steve Heil and LaVern DeBord; uncle Brad DeBord; and his great-grandparents.

Tags

In other news

Dennis Grimm

Dennis Grimm

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Dennis E. Grimm, 64, of Pierce will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at his house, 85050 U.S. Hwy 81, Pierce. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Darlene Woslager

Darlene Woslager

PIERCE — Services for Darlene M. Woslager, 86, of Pierce are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

Noel Wheeler

Noel Wheeler

ORCHARD — Services for Noel R. Wheeler, 85, of Orchard will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Orchard. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Orchard.

Darlene Woslager

Darlene Woslager

PIERCE — Services for Darlene M. Woslager, 86, of Pierce will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce with the Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

William Sheppard Jr.

William Sheppard Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for William F. “Bill” Sheppard Jr., 68, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 14, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Norfolk. The Revs. Cindy Cone and Randall Coffin will officiate. Family inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk at …

William Buchanan

William Buchanan

NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Buchanan, 78, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Theodora Reicks

Theodora Reicks

PETERSBURG — Memorial services for Theodora “Dorothy” Reicks, 83, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Petersburg.

William Sheppard Jr.

William Sheppard Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for William F. “Bill” Sheppard Jr., 68, Norfolk, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Norfolk. Officiating the service will be the Revs. Cindy Cone and Randall Coffin. Family inurnment will take place in Hillcrest Memorial Par…

Tanner Norman

Tanner Norman

BLAIR — Memorial services for Tanner A. Norman, 25, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara