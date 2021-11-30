You have permission to edit this article.
Tammy Smith

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Tammy Smith, 62, O’Neill, formerly of Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour before the service at the church.

Tammy Smith died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Cozad.

Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.

Roger Cutshall

Roger Cutshall

NORFOLK — Services for Roger A. Cutshall, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Cutshall died on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Myron Hassler

Myron Hassler

STANTON — Services for Myron W. Hassler, 68, Stanton, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Home for Funerals-Stanton is in…

Merlin Nixon

Merlin Nixon

DAVID CITY — Services for Merlin “Mert” Nixon, 80, David City, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Galen Merchen

Galen Merchen

CROFTON — Graveside services for Galen K. “Skeeter” Merchen, 93, Bloomfield, formerly of Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Crofton City Cemetery. The Rev. Christina Driver will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the Crofton American Legion Post 128.

Mary Graber

Mary Graber

WISNER — Services for Mary L. Graber, 90, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffering will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Roger Cutshall

Roger Cutshall

NORFOLK — Private services for Dr. Roger A. Cutshall, 98, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Sonya Wickersham

Sonya Wickersham

LYNCH — Services for Sonya Wickersham, 55, Orchard, will be at noon Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Michael “Wombat” Walrod will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74, Army National Guard Ho…

James Albers

James Albers

WEST POINT — Services for James “Jim” Albers, 90, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Priscilla Hukki will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Ron Temme

Ron Temme

WAYNE — Services for Ron A. Temme, 74, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

