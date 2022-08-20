 Skip to main content
Tammie Wiegand

NORFOLK — Service for Tammie J. Wiegand, 53, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, also at Stonacek Funeral Chapel.

1968-2022

Tammie passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk with her family by her side.

Tammie was born on Sept. 5, 1968, to William “Bill” and Joan (Burt) Larson in Omaha. She grew up in Omaha and moved with her parents to Norfolk her senior year of high school. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1986. After high school, she met Vincent “Vince” Wiegand. They were married on June 3, 1989, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple made their home outside Petersburg where they raised their daughters, Lynnette and Tonya. Tammie worked at the Petersburg Locker and was the school secretary. In 2009, Vince and Tammie moved outside of Norfolk. Tammie became a caretaker for her aunt and mother.

Tammie enjoyed doing many kinds of crafts, sitting outside, watching nature, and playing all sorts of games with her friends and family. She had a rock collection that she was very proud of with rocks from almost all 50 states and multiple countries from around the world. Tammie enjoyed camping, especially with the Campfire Junkies. She liked to call camping “forced relaxation” as there weren’t chores or any schedules. She was a member at Christ Lutheran Church in, Norfolk.

Survivors include her spouse, Vince Wiegand of Norfolk; daughters Lynnette Wiegand of Norfolk and Tonya (Michael) Jacobs of Norfolk; brothers John Larson of Omaha, Rocky (Tammy) Larson of Norfolk and Ricky (Sara) Larson of Binghamton, N.Y.; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Joan Larson, and an infant brother, William Raymond Larson.

Casket bearers will be Arnold Wiese, Kelly Miller, Shane Connell, John Flanagan, Marcus Bond and Tony Hofmann. Honorary casket bearers will be Alex Kruse and Aaron Hamling.

Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com

