NORFOLK — Services for Tammie J. Wiegand, 53, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tammie Wiegand died on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.
In other news
ATKINSON — Services for Gloria Everett, 91, Atkinson, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. The Rev. Jean Estill will officiate with burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
LINCOLN — Services for Kenneth G. Hopkins, 93, Lincoln will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 40th and Yankee Hill Road, in Lincoln.
HOWELLS — Services for Anna M. Bourek, 99, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Tammie J. Wiegand, 53, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tammie Wiegand died on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Joe J. Ledford, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Joe Ledford died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Terry L. Denney, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
HUMPHREY — Services for Alvin G. Reichmuth, 94, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
ALBION — Services for LeRoy F. Dozler, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Frank C. Horn Jr., 91, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National G…