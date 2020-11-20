Tammi Frevert

NORFOLK — Private services for Tammi L. Frevert, 60, Norfolk, will be Monday, Nov. 23, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Public visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk. Masks are required for the service and visitation.
She died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1960-2020
Tammi L. Frevert was born Feb. 16, 1960, in Norfolk, the daughter of John and Ruth (Nelson) Sporleder. She was baptized April 20, 1960, at her parents’ residence and confirmed April 7, 1974, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Her verse was Psalm 27:1.
She attended grade school in Pierce and graduated from Pierce High School in 1978. After graduating from high school, Tammi lived in Pierce but worked at the Norfolk Shoe Company for 10 years, then went to work for Kings Lanes in Norfolk for 30 years.
She married Kevin Frevert on Sept. 25, 1999, in Norfolk.
Tammi enjoyed bowling and fishing, reading, sports and golfing. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her spouse, Kevin Frevert of Norfolk; a brother, John (Patricia) Sporleder of Cannon City, Colo.; a brother, Dick (Margaret) Sporleder of Marshall, Ark.; a brother, Eddie (Debbie) Sporleder of Pierce; a sister, Carol (Stanford) Jones of Norfolk; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth; a sister, Ruth Draeger; a brother-in-law, Phil Draeger; and a nephew, Justin Sporleder.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.
Blue jeans are requested for visitation and services.
Casketbearers will be Bill and Kris Baer, Brad and Michelle Kleider, Josh Milligan and Nikki Jones.