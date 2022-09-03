 Skip to main content
Tamblyn Werner

NORFOLK — Tamblyn “Tami” Werner, 61, of Norfolk died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.

No services will be held at this time.

She has donated her body for scientific research.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1961-2022

Tamblyn Maxine “Tami” Werner was born Jan. 7, 1961, in Long Beach, Calif., to Dwight Detlefsen and Lila (Bliss) McKirdy. Tami attended Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools. She was united in marriage to Raymond Werner on Dec. 18, 1999, in Oakdale.

Tami lived in Norfolk and provided daycare for her grandchildren at “Mema Daycare.” She was a member of First Christian Church in Norfolk.

Tami is survived by her children, Randi and Raymond Kolessa of Hadar, Noah LeComte of Norfolk, Isaiah and Leah (Ritze) LeComte of Winside, James LeComte of Norfolk and Hope LeComte-Klug of Norfolk; 12 grandchildren, Griffin Claussen, Alexa LeComte, Mason LeComte, Austin LeComte-Klug, Braidon Eckmann, Kitanna Wright, Erickson LeComte, Raymond Klug, Milyn LeComte, Matthew LeComte, Dayton LeComte and Teagan LeComte; and siblings Dwight Detlefsen Jr., Randi Wilsoncroft, Cassie Aguilar, Reva Norman, Dellas McKirdy and Lynette Boutwell, all of Apache Junction, Ariz.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Raymond Werner; parents Lila (Bliss) McKirdy and Dwight Detlefsen; son Matthew LeComte; and granddaughter Ashlyn LeComte.

