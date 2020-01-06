Tamara Klein

GATES — Memorial services for Tamara J. “Tami” (Wilcox) Klein, 61, rural Broken Bow, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Gates Community Center in Gates. The Rev. Marty Robbins will officiate. Burial will be in the Gates Cemetery.
She died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
1958-2020
Tami was born Jan. 15, 1958, in Lincoln to Arlan and Joyce (Austin) Wilcox. Tami attended and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1976. On Sept. 18, 1976, she married Ron Klein. To this union, three sons where born: Jacob, Jared and Jami.
Tami worked in Norfolk as the librarian. In 1977, Tami and Ron moved to Arthur until 1981 when they moved to Gates. In 1989, Tami took a job as the dietitian at Gates School, working here until her boys started junior high in Sargent.
She worked for Molly Woodward at New York Life, for the Broken Bow Livestock under two different managements, ALCO department store as their bookkeeper and helped clerk the Summitcrest annual bull sales.
Tami is survived by her spouse, Ron of Broken Bow; sons Jacob (Stephanie) of Lincoln, Jared (Lauren) of Argyle, Texas and Jami (Tyffanye) of Spalding; four grandchildren, Jaydan Craven, Aubree Klein, Taryn Klein and Vivian Klein; her parents, Bill and Joyce Greenough of Norfolk; siblings Marlea Wilcox of Norfolk, Kevin Wilcox of Denver, Faron and Cari Greenough of Kearney, Anita Clyde of Norfolk, Mary and John Kringle of Hickman, Bill and Judy Greenough of Norfolk, Jed and Diane Greenough of Dannebrog; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews.
Tami was preceded in death by her father, Arlan Wilcox; a brother, Steven Wilcox; and in-laws, Reuben and Vivian Klein; grandparents Harold and Leola Austin and Howard and Alta Wilcox.
Tami’s great passion was her quarter horses. For over 25 years, she and Ron raised them. She enjoyed watching the Huskers volleyball and all college football. When the boys were younger, she never missed a school sport or 4-H event that they were involved in. She loved her grandchildren, and they brought her much joy.
Tami was the family therapist. You could ask her for advice or bring your problems to her anytime. Tami didn’t require the fancy things in life to be happy. She was always more concerned about others and not herself.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. A registration book can be signed at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Words of encouragement or remembrance can be left at www.