Tamara Klein

Tamara Klein

GATES — Memorial services for Tamara J. “Tami” (Wilcox) Klein, 61, rural Broken Bow, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Gates Community Center in Gates. The Rev. Marty Robbins will officiate. Burial will be in the Gates Cemetery.

She died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

1958-2020

Tami was born Jan. 15, 1958, in Lincoln to Arlan and Joyce (Austin) Wilcox. Tami attended and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1976. On Sept. 18, 1976, she married Ron Klein. To this union, three sons where born: Jacob, Jared and Jami.

Tami worked in Norfolk as the librarian. In 1977, Tami and Ron moved to Arthur until 1981 when they moved to Gates. In 1989, Tami took a job as the dietitian at Gates School, working here until her boys started junior high in Sargent.

She worked for Molly Woodward at New York Life, for the Broken Bow Livestock under two different managements, ALCO department store as their bookkeeper and helped clerk the Summitcrest annual bull sales.

Tami is survived by her spouse, Ron of Broken Bow; sons Jacob (Stephanie) of Lincoln, Jared (Lauren) of Argyle, Texas and Jami (Tyffanye) of Spalding; four grandchildren, Jaydan Craven, Aubree Klein, Taryn Klein and Vivian Klein; her parents, Bill and Joyce Greenough of Norfolk; siblings Marlea Wilcox of Norfolk, Kevin Wilcox of Denver, Faron and Cari Greenough of Kearney, Anita Clyde of Norfolk, Mary and John Kringle of Hickman, Bill and Judy Greenough of Norfolk, Jed and Diane Greenough of Dannebrog; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews.

Tami was preceded in death by her father, Arlan Wilcox; a brother, Steven Wilcox; and in-laws, Reuben and Vivian Klein; grandparents Harold and Leola Austin and Howard and Alta Wilcox.

Tami’s great passion was her quarter horses. For over 25 years, she and Ron raised them. She enjoyed watching the Huskers volleyball and all college football. When the boys were younger, she never missed a school sport or 4-H event that they were involved in. She loved her grandchildren, and they brought her much joy.

Tami was the family therapist. You could ask her for advice or bring your problems to her anytime. Tami didn’t require the fancy things in life to be happy. She was always more concerned about others and not herself.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. A registration book can be signed at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Words of encouragement or remembrance can be left at www.

govierbrothers.com.

Tags

In other news

Sally Petersen

Sally Petersen

Sally Harmon Petersen lost her five-month battle to pancreatic cancer on the evening of Nov. 11, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla., with her family by her side. She was 71 years old.

Donna Payne

Donna Payne

NELIGH — Services for Donna J. Payne, 93, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate. Burial will be at West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin at 12:45 p.m.

Tamara Klein

Tamara Klein

GATES — Memorial services for Tamara J. “Tami” (Wilcox) Klein, 61, rural Broken Bow, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Gates Community Center in Gates. The Rev. Marty Robbins will officiate. Burial will be in the Gates Cemetery.

Kevin Wegner

Kevin Wegner

STANTON — Services for Kevin L. Wegner, 51, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.

Elvin Frank

Elvin Frank

STANTON — Services for Elvin A.T. Frank, 93, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl and Al Wolverton will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Post 3602, American Legion P…

Arvyn Neuhaus

Arvyn Neuhaus

CREIGHTON — Services for Arvyn Neuhaus, 82, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American …

Merlin Kint

LAUREL — Services for Merlin H. Kint, 68, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery.

Arland Pulley

Arland Pulley

TILDEN — Memorial services for Arland Pulley, 81, Tilden, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.

Jeff Hulscher

A celebration of life for Jeff Hulscher, 53, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at a later date. He died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his home in Sun Lakes, Ariz., after battling cancer.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara
Crime map

Literary Corner


Give us your
best caption

caption contest

Click the photo to write a caption and have a chance to win a free subscription to the Norfolk Daily News. Each week the winning caption will be featured in "Worth a Shot" in Saturday's Daily News.


-