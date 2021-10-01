O’NEILL — Services for Sylvia Hurley, 95, Norfolk, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Sylvia Hurley died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
1926-2021
Sylvia Doreen Anderson was born Sept. 22, 1926, to Arnold and Leona (Gregerson) Anderson in Omaha. She joined two brothers. When she was eight months old, the family moved to Elk Horn, Iowa, in order to be closer to her mother’s family. Sylvia attended school and graduated from Elk Horn. From there, she went to nurses training at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Sylvia was so caring and friendly that one of her patients invited her to supper one evening and, there, she met Ivan Hurley who had just returned from World War II. Ivan and Sylvia went together and were married on June 8, 1946. To this union, three children were born: Ivan Jr., Tonya and Kathy.
The family moved several times before making a home in O’Neill, where Sylvia worked for Dr. Rex Wilson. Always becoming a member of a church family, Sylvia showed her love for Jesus by helping where she could and meeting many friends along the way.
Sylvia is survived by her daughters, Tonya Wilson of Henderson, Nev., and Kathy (Gailyn) Wesche of Norfolk; five grandchildren, Kristopher Hansen of Lincoln, Keith (Shelby) Hansen, Kurt Wilson, Jake Wilson and Nicole (Drew) Madsen, all of Henderson; five great-grandchildren, Parker, Reagan, Keaton, Richard and Tatyanna; a sister, Kathleen Walk of Grand Island; and nephews, nieces and many friends.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Leona (Gregerson) Anderson; spouse, Ivan Hurley; a son, Ivan Jr. Hurley; and two brothers, Walt and Arnold Anderson.