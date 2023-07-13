WAUSA — Services for Sylvia Bratetic, 98, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Sylvia Bratetic died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
HARTINGTON — Donna Mae Kruse, 80, Seward, formerly of Hartington, died on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Lincoln.
NEWMAN GROVE — Kerri Bullock, 63, Newman Grove, died at her home on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
NORFOLK — Public visitation for Melvin Roth, 85, Fremont, will be 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Jeffery C. “Jeff” Wiemers, 58, Battle Creek, will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Eckert Event Center in Battle Creek. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. Jeffery Wiemers died on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the University of Nebraska Medi…
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Lavona “Jean” Kesting, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate.
O’NEILL — Services for Jarod Bromwich, 37, Stanton, formerly of Chambers, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.