Sylvia Bratetic

WAUSA — Services for Sylvia Bratetic, 98, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Sylvia Bratetic died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Donna Mae Kruse

HARTINGTON — Donna Mae Kruse, 80, Seward, formerly of Hartington, died on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Lincoln.

Kerri Bullock

NEWMAN GROVE — Kerri Bullock, 63, Newman Grove, died at her home on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Melvin Roth

NORFOLK — Public visitation for Melvin Roth, 85, Fremont, will be 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Jeffery Wiemers

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Jeffery C. “Jeff” Wiemers, 58, Battle Creek, will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Eckert Event Center in Battle Creek. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. Jeffery Wiemers died on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the University of Nebraska Medi…

Melvin Roth

Lavona Kesting

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Lavona “Jean” Kesting, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate.

Jarod Bromwich

O’NEILL — Services for Jarod Bromwich, 37, Stanton, formerly of Chambers, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Maryann McElhose

VERDIGRE — Maryann McElhose, 75, Lincoln, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

