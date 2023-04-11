Sylvester Starman

ELGIN — Sylvester G. “Vet” Starman, 91, Elgin, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Arbor Care in Neligh.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 229 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5816 of Elgin.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.
1931-2023
Sylvester Garhart Starman, son of Henry and Mary (Oberbrockling) Starman, was born April 25, 1931, on the family farm near Raeville. He was baptized on April 26, 1931, and confirmed on Sept. 1, 1937, at St. Bonaventure Church. He attended St. John’s Berchman’s School in Raeville through the eighth grade.
Sylvester entered the U.S. Army on April 8, 1952. After basic training, he served in Korea for 16 months during the Korean War before returning home and receiving an honorable discharge on Feb. 20, 1954.
Sylvester returned to the family farm, where he lived with his brothers, Jerome and Vince, and sister Mary Margaret, while farming and raising livestock until retiring and moving to town in January 1999.
Sylvester was a lifelong member of the St. Bonaventure Parish. He served as a parish council member for many years and was a member of the VFW and Legion in Elgin.
During his retirement, he enjoyed volunteering, gardening and lawn work.
Sylvester is survived by his sister, Mary Margaret Starman of Elgin; two brothers, Ray (Beverly) Starman of Norfolk and Henry (Mary) Starman of Albion; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mildred (Leonard) Henke; six brothers, Leonard (Agnes) Starman, Wilfred (Genevieve) Starman, Vincent Starman, LaVern (Leona) Starman, Ralph Starman and Jerome Starman.
