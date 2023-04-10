Sylvester Starman

ELGIN — Sylvester G. Starman, 91, Elgin, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Arbor Care in Neligh. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Larry G. Nathan, 70, Humphrey, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Larry Nathan died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BRUNSWICK — Services for Jack Johnson, 76, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Brunswick Community Center. Military honors will be provided by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
MADISON — Memorial services for Larry D. Brom, 75, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Ameri…
O’NEILL — Services for Donna Cole, 95, O’Neill, formerly of Emmet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
LINDY — Graveside services for Dylan Loyd, 47, California, were Monday, April 10, at Holy Faith Cemetery in rural Lindy. A celebration of life was April 9 at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee.
WAYNE — Sharon K. Boatman, 79, Wakefield, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.
NORFOLK — Services for Samantha M. “Sam” Krier, 34, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
WISNER — Services for Marjorie (Mrs. Gary) Bellar, 72, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Marjorie Bellar died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.