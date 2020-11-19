Sylvan Olsen

COLERIDGE — Services for Sylvan “Ole” Olsen, 82, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge with military rites by the Coleridge American Legion Post 114 and the Legion Riders.
Visitation will be Friday at the church at time yet to be decided.
He died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Wintz Funeral Home of Coleridge is in charge of the arrangements.