SPENCER — Services for Sybil Sedivy, 86, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.
MADISON — Memorial services for Genevieve C. White, 92, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate.
Services for Ottilee R. “Lee” Walters, 90, will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home in Omaha.
WAYNE — Services for Mary E. Wax, 99, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at First United Methodist in Wayne. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery in rural Carroll.
STUART — Services for Micheal L. Murphy, 70, Stuart, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson. Military rites will be conducted by the Stuart American Legion.
NORFOLK — Services for Stephen J. “Tex” Podany III, 64, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jim Doolittle will officiate. Burial will be at the Clarkson Catholic Cemetery in Clarkson with the Rev. Rod Kneifl officiating.
HARTINGTON — Services for Jacob Keiter, 86, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gordon R. Lauck, 69, LaSalle, Ill., formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donna Magwire, 69, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.
