CLARKSON — Suzie Beeson, 49, of Clarkson died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home in Clarkson.

Suzanne was born on Aug. 30, 1970, in Blair to Lynn and Ginger (Doose) Edgell. She grew up in Blair and graduated from Blair High School in 1989.

Suzie’s passion for sports and competition was a huge part of her life and was a contributor to her tenacity in her 12 year long battle with breast cancer.

Suzie was blessed with a wonderful marriage to Robert Beeson on June 1, 2002, where she gained four wonderful step- children: Catie (Ryan) Ganzel of Fremont; Ellie (Sean) Johnson of Omaha; Alex Beeson of Omaha; and Joe Beeson of Fremont.

Suzie and Bob were also blessed with two boys of their own, Mitchel and Andrew. Suzie was a wonderful grandmother to four grandchildren, Charlotte, Kellen, Holden and Cecilia.

Following all of the kids became her full-time passion, from musicals to sports (including coaching them) to speech and everything in between, being their biggest supporters.

During her more than two decades in education Suzie taught at Norfolk, Elkhorn and finally in Clarkson, where they made their home for the last 20 years.

Suzie had a passion for vacation planning, with the National Parks being a frequent destination. Suzie, in fact, completed an 11- mile hike in Glacier National Park in 2019 while she battled stage 4 cancer.

Suzie was an inspiration to so many people, exemplifying the essence of being BEESON STRONG in all aspects of her remarkable life.

Besides Bob, her children, and grandchildren, Suzie is survived by her mother, Ginger Edgell of Blair, and her brother Scott and his wife, Angela Edgell and their daughters, also of Blair. Suzie was preceded in death by her father Lynn Edgell.

Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, there will be an immediate-family-only religious service for Suzie with a celebration of life gathering open to all to be determined as circumstances allow.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com. Miller Funeral Home in Clarkson is in charge of arrangements.

ALBION — Marvin A. Koch, 78, of Petersburg died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Rocky Latorra

NIOBRARA — Graveside services for Rocky Latorra, 78, of Verdel will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. The Rev. Janice Nelson will officiate.

MADISON — Private family graveside services for Adelyn L. Schulz, 99, were Saturday, May 2, at the Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Donna Goltry officiated. Resseguie Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

OMAHA — Services for Lester C. Demmel, 88, of Omaha will be Monday, May 4, at 1 p.m. at Pacific Hills Lutheran Church in Omaha. Visitation following CDC guidelines will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., at the West Center Chapel and Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Internment will be T…

Karen Red Owl

SANTEE — Funeral services for Karen Red Owl, 61, of Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Pat Whitehorse Carda will officiate, with burial in the Episcopal Cemetery in Santee.

Karen Red Owl

NIOBRARA — Services for Karen Red Owl, 61, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Rockwood Latorra

NIOBRARA — Services for Rockwood “Rocky” Latorra, 78, Verdel, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Friday, May 1, 2020, at his residence.

ELKHORN — Services for Elizabeth “Beth” Dick, 53, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 4, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Brad Zook will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn.

