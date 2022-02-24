Suzanne Schmer

Suzanne Marie Schmer joined her heavenly father on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, surrounded by her spouse and children at her home in Louisville, Ky. She was a deeply loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, as well as a second mother and grandmother to many outside her immediate family.
Suzanne Marie Hinchey was born Dec. 26, 1936, in Rutland, Vt., the eldest of three daughters of Charles and Margaret Hinchey. After receiving her bachelor of science in education from the University of Vermont-Burlington in 1958, she taught elementary school for some years before meeting Conrad Schmer at her sister Meg’s wedding. Dad looked so handsome in his Navy uniform; they fell in love and married on July 20, 1963.
Conrad and Suzanne’s marriage had them criss-crossing the country from the mountains of Vermont, to the beaches of Monterey, Calif., the Washington, D.C. area, San Diego, the great plains of Nebraska, and the bluegrass of Kentucky.
Following three children, Mark, Lisa and Philip, and her teaching career, Mom had a long-running, successful career as a Realtor. She had a special gift for making and keeping friends. Her special magic was remembering people’s names, and she made everyone feel special by asking and caring about their lives.
Our home was often full of friends who just wanted to be around Mrs. Schmer because she made them feel welcome.
She was extremely proud of her grandchildren and not shy about telling everyone that they were all brilliant.
Mom was a life-long Catholic with a strong love of her faith and devotion to Mary. She would often say, “Ask Mary to guide you. She never lets us down.” Mom’s volunteer work was very meaningful to her, especially her time with Birthright of Norfolk and donating to animal and veterans’ causes. She was an avid reader and treasured lunches with her group of girlfriends in Norfolk.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her father and mother, and her sister, Margaret “Meg” Mulkern. She leaves a loving legacy in the family she built with her devoted spouse, Conrad “Dutch” Schmer.
Suzanne is survived by her spouse, Conrad; son Mark Schmer (Kathy); daughter Lisa Smith; son Philip Schmer (Elizabeth); eight grandchildren: Victoria and Sydney Schmer, Grace and Max Smith, and Olivia, Sophia, Samuel and Gabriel Schmer; her sister, Mary Jean Adamick; and many nieces and nephews and cherished friends. Our hearts are heavy, but they are also full knowing God now holds her in the palm of His hands.
No funeral service is planned per Suzanne’s wishes. If you feel called, the family suggests a donation to Birthright of Norfolk or the American Diabetes Association.