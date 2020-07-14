Suzann O’Banion

MEADOW GROVE — A celebration of life for Suzann K. O’Banion, 56, Meadow Grove, will be at the Meadow Grove Community Building in downtown Meadow Grove from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday, July 18.

She died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Suzann was born on Dec. 20, 1963, in Sioux City, to Kay and Evone (Munson) O’Banion. She graduated from Elkhorn Valley High School, then attended and graduated from Joseph’s School of Cosmetology.

Suzann lived in the Tilden/Meadow Grove and Norfolk area throughout her life. She managed the Regis Salon in Norfolk for many years. She enjoyed cutting hair, cleaning, and most importantly spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons, Knic (Lindsey) Fernau of Ainsworth, Tim (Hillarie) Fernau of Norfolk and Dylan Sickels of Norfolk; nine grandchildren; her mother, Evone (Jerry) Schrader of Meadow Grove; a brother, Tim O’Banion of Sioux Falls, S.D.; many cousins; a niece and a nephew; her many adopted sons; and her dear friends, Dave and Nancy.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kay O’Banion.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a future designation.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Suzann O'Banion

