Suzann Bloomquist

WAUSA — Private services for Suzann M. Bloomquist, 54, Magnet, will be under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
She died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
1965-2020
Suzann M. Bloomquist, daughter of Dale and Madonna (Doyle) Binder was born Aug. 21, 1965, in Omaha. She attended Norfolk Senior High School.
Suzann married Joel Lanphear and from this union two children were born, Megan and Brian.
On July 6, 2007, Suzann married Gary Bloomquist.
At the time of her death, Suzann lived in the village of Magnet and worked at Hartington Hydraulic Components.
She was a member of Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa and was very active in the community of Magnet.
Suzann is survived by her spouse, Gary; a daughter, Megan Lanphear (Tony Kumm); a son, Brian (Lara) Lanphear; stepsons Nick (Jammie) Bloomquist and Mike Bloomquist; 11 grandchildren: Caitlin, Adalyn, Della, Rory, Leah, Cody, Kasey, Jacoub, Alexis, Ryan and Kaitlyn; one great-grandchild, Spencer; her parents, Dale and Kathy Binder; her mother-in-law, Delores Bloomquist; and siblings Lisa Morford, Bridget Bottorf and Matt Binder.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Madonna Binder, and father-in-law Dale Bloomquist.
