RANDOLPH — Services for Susie J. Lange, 48, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Randolph.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Susie Lange died Friday, April 1, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1973-2022
Susan Jean “Susie” Lange was born on Nov. 7, 1973, in Osmond to Delwyn and Velma “Jean” (Rameil) Lange. Susie graduated from Randolph High School in 1994. She was the youngest of seven siblings.
Over the last 24 years, Susie was part of Mosaic, Employment Works and North Star Services in Norfolk. During that time, her work included paper routes and cleaning positions at various businesses.
Susie enjoyed participating in Special Olympics, bowling, dancing, music, fishing and being with her family.
Susie is survived by her parents, Delwyn and Velma “Jean” Lange of Randolph; her siblings and their families, Jolene (Chuck) Haselhorst of Randolph, Barb (Evan) Smith, Jill (Aaron) Nielsen and Nick (Leigh) Haselhorst; John (Theresa) Lange of Randolph, Sharon (TJ) Harrington, Linda (Matt) Hanson and Melissa (Shayne) Rose; Don “Chip” Lange of Wausa, Cody Lange, Jesse Lange, Toni (Kyle) Suing and Samantha Lange; Sandy (Tim) Becker of Norfolk, Michael (Hannah) Becker, Erik (Paige) Becker, Brandon Becker and Austin Becker; Rich (Kim) Lange of Shawnee, Kan., Rachelle (Steven) Colyer and Jordan (Davis) Cantwell; LuAnn Lange (Nick Spahr fiancé); 18 great-nieces and -nephews; 30 cousins and special family, Troy and Theresa Hahlbeck of Stanton.
Susie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Grandpa Tony and Grandma Lange and Grandpa and Grandma Rameil; nephew Scott Haselhorst and great-nephew Carson Becker.
Memorials may be directed to the Lange family for later designation.