Susan Wieseler

CROFTON — Services for Susan M. “Sugar” Wieseler, 71, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Cremation will follow the mass. A celebration of her life will be planned in Colorado for a later date.
Public visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue an hour prior to services on Friday at church.
She died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her residence.
Wintz Funeral Home of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.