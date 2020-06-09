Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH
EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA.

* WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.

* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE
DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND
TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF
YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF
YOU MUST DRIVE.

Susan Wieseler

CROFTON — Services for Susan M. “Sugar” Wieseler, 71, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Cremation will follow the mass. A celebration of her life will be planned in Colorado for a later date.

Public visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue an hour prior to services on Friday at church.

She died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her residence.

Wintz Funeral Home of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.

Donna Mallette

WAYNE — Services for Donna L. Mallette, 87, Wayne are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Dolores Schulz

WAYNE — Graveside services for Dolores “Dee” Schulz, 80, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Alvin Shipps

NORFOLK — Services for Alvin W. “Al” Shipps, 86, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Joshua Taylor

NIOBRARA — Graveside services for Joshua Taylor, 46, Niobrara, will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Ponka Cemetery in rural Niobrara.

Darrel Heier

WAYNE — Services for Darrel D. Heier, 82, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home in Wayne.

Kenneth Luedke

LINCOLN —  Private services for Kenneth R. Luedke, 88, Lincoln, will be under the direction of Roper & Sons Funeral Home in Lincoln.

Steven Pochop Sr.

FLORENCE — Services for Steven G. Pochop Sr., 63, Florence, Ala., formerly of Battle Creek and Norfolk, were Tuesday at the Woodward Avenue Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals, Ala. Burial was in Greenview Memorial Park.

Tom Tiefenthaler

BUTTE — Private services for Tom Tiefenthaler, 75, Omaha, formerly of Butte, will be at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the parish cemetery in Butte.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

