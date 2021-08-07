Susan Unger

STANTON — Services for Susan R. Unger, 57, Stanton, will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Unger died on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Elms Health Care Center in Ponca.
1963-2021
Susan was born Oct. 10, 1963, in Norfolk, to Lambert and Helen (Mundil) Sperl, the youngest of four children. She attended school in Stanton and graduated from Stanton High School in 1981. After graduation, she attended Northeast Community College. She was a medical transcriptionist in Norfolk.
Susan married Michael Unger on Feb. 11, 1989, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. The couple was blessed with three children: Adam, Samantha and Becca. The couple later divorced.
Susan’s daughters and granddaughters were her pride and joy. She loved watching them in all their activities. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughters Samantha (Josh) Bennett and Becca Unger, granddaughters Briah and Kinsley, sister Janet (Bill) Hansen, sister-in-law Robin Sperl, and many nieces and nephews.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Adam Unger, and brothers Dennis and Gene Sperl. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.