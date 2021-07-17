Susan Schommer

FREMONT — Memorial services for Susan M. “Sue” Schommer, 55, Uehling, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be in the Baptist Cemetery located 1.5 miles south of Uehling on Highway 77.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel with a 7 p.m. rosary.
She died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center.
Memorials may be directed to the Uehling Fire and Rescue.
1966-2021
Sue was born July 5, 1966, to Joseph and Mary Ida (Chapman) Wisnieski in Fremont. Sue was baptized and confirmed at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.
Sue attended and graduated from Dodge High School in 1984. In 1985, Sue joined the U.S. Army Reserves and served for 11-1/2 years. In 1988, Sue was blessed with her son, Kyle Walton.
On May 31, 1996, she married Ron Schommer in Fremont and moved to Uehling.
Sue belonged to the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary. She served as an EMT for the Uehling Fire and Rescue for 18 years. Sue also served on the planning committee for the Village of Uehling.
Sue’s passion was watching and supporting her grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time at the farm in Spencer, fishing, reading, gardening and canning. Sue always will be remembered for her kind, loving and generous soul.
She was preceded in death by father, Joseph B. Wisnieski, and grandson Nathan Draft.
She is survived by her spouse, Ron; son Kyle (Amanda) Walton; stepson Brian P. Schommer; stepdaughter Erin Schommer Draft; mother Chida Wisnieski; grandchildren Darian Draft, Addison, Kenzington and Bryghem Walton; siblings Stephen Wisnieski, Mary (Kevin) Janata, Peggy (Bill) Allen, Alice (Ken) Ritzdorf, Joe (Beth) Wisnieski, Janice (Jeff) Bart, Dan (Brenda) Wisnieski, Matt (Chris) Wisnieski and Mike (Brandy) Wisnieski; brothers-in-law Leonard (Anne) Schommer, Tom (Linn) Schommer, Rick (Teresa) Schommer and Steve Schommer; nieces; nephews; family and friends.
