TILDEN — Services for Susan Ryan, 62, Pierce, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in Lambrecht Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Susan Ryan died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at her residence.
Memorials may be directed to Lambrecht Cemetery Restoration Fund.
1959-2021
Susan F. Ryan, daughter of Anthony and Marie (Spiekermann) Zwingman, was born June 10, 1959, at Tilden. She was baptized, received her first communion and was confirmed at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. Susan graduated from Elkhorn Valley High School with the class of 1977.
On Aug. 27, 1990, she was united in marriage to Jeff Ryan. Susan worked at Norfolk Printing, Marathon Press and was a mail carrier for rural Pierce. She enjoyed peace and quiet from her deck and caring for her dogs.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Doris Mack.
She is survived by her spouse, Jeff Ryan of Pierce; and siblings John (Vernel) Zwingman of Tilden, Pat (Leroy) Borgelt of Tilden, Gloria (Bill) Hatterman of Tilden, Kathryn (Jim) Koenig of Clearwater and Karen (Gary) Wilcox of Tilden. Susan also leaves behind two beloved dogs, Angel and Lucy, who were like children to her.
A luncheon will precede the burial.