Susan Roker died peacefully in her Irvine, Calif., home on Thursday, July 2, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 75.
Susan Young was born and raised in Queens, N.Y. She followed her sister, Arlene, to California to attend the University of California at Berkeley, from which she graduated with a master’s degree in social work.
Her most significant act while at Berkeley was heeding the advice of a roommate to attend an otherwise boring party in order to check out an “interesting” partygoer. The partygoer, William Roker, turned out to be her soulmate and the love of her life.
Susan and William celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary this past September.
Susan and William moved to Irvine in 1976, where they raised their sons, Brandon and Jordan, who were Susan’s pride and joy.
Susan was known by all for her enormous heart and caring manner, qualities which benefited not only her family and friends but also the countless clients she helped in her decades of practice as a therapist.
Susan glowed with pride and delight when speaking of and doting over her six “delicious” granddaughters: Sydney, Ava, Rosie, Charlotte, Gracie and Evie.
Susan is survived by her spouse; two sons, Brandon (Dani) Roker of Santa Monica, Calif., and Jordan (Sarah) Roker of Scarsdale, N.Y.; six grandchildren; her sister, Arlene; her sister’s child, Nate; her many cherished friends; and her beloved dog, Bucky. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Joan Mink of Lincoln, and a brother-in-law, David (Peg) Roker of Norfolk.