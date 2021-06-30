Susan Korth

You have permission to edit this article.
RANDOLPH — Services for Susan “Sue” Korth, 64, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with a 4 p.m. Christian Mothers rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil and rosary, all at the church.

She died Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha after a month-long battle with cancer.

Johnson Funeral Home Randolph is in charge of the arrangements.

Susan Gail (Muller) Korth was born Dec. 28, 1956, to Paul and Delores (Stech) Muller in Osmond, the third of five children. She grew up on a farm near Wausa and graduated from Wausa High School in 1975. She then studied accounting at Grand Island School of Business.

On Aug. 29, 1981, Sue married Rick Korth at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. She worked in various accounting roles over the years before committing full-time to the family business. Rick and Sue and family lived on a farm north of Randolph, where they operated a Pioneer seed and chemical business and a farming operation.

Everyone knew Sue for being straightforward, organized and honest. She was a parishioner of St. Jane Frances Catholic Church in Randolph, a member of Christian Mothers and P.C.C.W., and a mentor in the TeamMates program.

Sue loved her family and all the memories she shared with them. She was active and could be found mowing, gardening, biking, baking pies and walking. She especially enjoyed traveling to all 50 states, where she would hike and ski in the mountains. The last few years she went on pilgrimages to the Holy Land in Israel, Fatima in Portugal, Lourdes in France and Guadalupe in Mexico.

Surviving Sue is her spouse, Rick of Randolph; mother Delores Muller of Osmond; three children and their families, Sheila Karpf and grandchildren Lewis and Anya of Omaha; Britni and Matt Nordhues and grandchildren Owen and Callen of Randolph; and Justin Korth and fiancée Natalie Mancuso of Omaha; three siblings, Kathy and Bob Wiegert of Norfolk, Paula and Kelly Nelson of Cumberland, Wis., and Roger and Martha Muller of Ashburn, Va.; her brothers- and sisters-in law, Joan Korth of Randolph, Marie Korth of Randolph, Gene and Theresa Korth of Magnet and Larry and Barb Korth of Randolph; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews and many dear friends.

Sue was preceded in death by; her father, Paul Muller; brother Marty; her father- and mother-in-law, Harold and Loraine Korth; brothers-in-law Ronald Korth and Harold Korth Jr.; and infant sister-in-law Jacqueline Mae Korth.

Music will be provided by George Bradley. Pallbearers will be Roger Muller, Larry Korth, Gene Korth, Pat Kavanaugh, Kyle Korth and Steve Thies.

The visitation and services will be livestreamed at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net or on Johnson Funeral Homes Facebook page.

The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Jane Frances Catholic Church’s improvement fund.

