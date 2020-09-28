NORFOLK — Services for Susan Klein, 70, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Claire J. Kohn, 88, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
WAYNE — Private graveside services for Phyllis M. Nolte, 95, Wayne, will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Alta M. (Lowden) Crandall, 91, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Services for Pamela A. Reidy, formerly of Norfolk, will be Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 1765 Charbonier Road, in Florissant, Mo. All guests are asked to wear a mask. Burial at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell will be a later date following cremation.
STANTON — Services for David H. “Dave” Hansen, 88, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.
CLARKSON — Services for Dean Brabec, 75, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Keith Rezac will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 1…
NORFOLK — Services for Miranda M. Caniglia, 47, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at her home.
Emil W. Reutzel, Jr. — the distinguished retired editor of the Norfolk Daily News — died Saturday, Sept. 26, at the age of 97 at his home in Coronado, Calif.