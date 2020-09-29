You have permission to edit this article.
Susan Klein

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Susan K. Klein, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church in Battle Creek.

She died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Phyllis Nolte

Phyllis Nolte

WAYNE — Private graveside services for Phyllis M. Nolte, 95, Wayne, will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

