Susan Klein

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Susan K. Klein, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church in Battle Creek.
She died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1950-2020
Susan was born on April 26, 1950, in Norfolk to Edward Fritz and Melva June (Bargstadt) Broer. She was baptized on June 11, 1950, at Zion East Lutheran Church in rural Hoskins and confirmed on Jan. 5, 1964, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph.
Susan attended grade school at a rural country district school south of Randolph and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1968.
Susan married James L. “Jim” Klein on March 6, 1971, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Susan and Jim lived in Norfolk, where she worked for Northrup King Seed for two years. She then stayed home and raised their children. Susan later worked for her spouse’s office in Norfolk for American Family Insurance. After Jim retired, Susan began working part time for Service Master in Norfolk and was currently still working for them.
Susan was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek and the Friday “Early” Afternoon Club.
Susan enjoyed cooking, baking, camping, collecting tea pots, tending to the barn and taking care of the horses and puppies. She also enjoyed antiques, decorating her home during the different seasons, an occasional Hershey’s chocolate bar, spending time with her family and friends and attending her grandson’s activities.
Survivors include her spouse, Jim Klein of Norfolk; a son, Travis (Tracy) Klein, and their three sons, Hunter, Harrison and Houston of Louisville; a daughter, Somer (Ron) Richards of Norfolk, and daughters Krystal Calleroz and Jessica Daake; a sister, Jan (Dan) Harrison of Norfolk; and sisters-in-law Trish (Randy) Walton of Pierce, Carol Broer of Omaha and Linda Libengood-Broer of Norfolk.
She was preceded by her parents, Edward and Melva, and brothers Stan Broer and Steven Broer.
Organist for the service will be Steven Whitney. Casketbearers will be Hunter Klein, Harrison Klein, Houston Klein, Reed Toelle, Carson Toelle and Ty Geiger.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.