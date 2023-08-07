NIOBRARA — Services for Susan R. Johnson, 73, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Susan Johnson died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
BASSETT — Services for Ronny D. Roggasch, 55, of Papillion will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.
NORFOLK — Services for Shawn T. McCrady, 56, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Shawn McCrady died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mildred M. Brestel, 94, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.
ELGIN — Percy W. Payne, 91, Elgin, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Gary L. Jones, 70, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Highland Grove Cemetery north of Ainsworth.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Karen K. Lyons, 75, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. John Vaught will officiate. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis E. Titman, 101, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Phyllis Titman died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Bellevue.
CROFTON — Deane T. Gobel, 74, Fordyce, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
STANTON — Visitation for Betty M. Done, 80, Stanton, will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Home for Funerals in Stanton, 804 Jackpine St.