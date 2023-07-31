NORFOLK — Services for Susan K. Hoppel, 76, Lincoln, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Susan Hoppel died Friday, July 28, 2023, at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln.
HARTINGTON — Gary L. Bowers, 79, Hartington, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
SPENCER — Services for Ronald Eilers, 78, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Ronald Eilers died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
NORFOLK — Services for Lillian J. Kimble, 100, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
PILGER — Joan (Hill) Carson passed away early Sunday morning, July 9, 2023. She was just nine days shy of her 95th birthday.
BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Stanley Eisenbeiss, 84, Springfield, S.D., formerly of Center, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Andrew J. Lingefelter, 37, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Plainview United Church of Christ. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Norman R. Downes, 69, Norfolk, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BRISTOW — A celebration of life for Roger Danielson, 67, Bristow, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Bristow Hall in Bristow.
John B. Gross passed away at Bryan East Hospital on the morning of June 27, 2023, at the age of 75 years, 1 month and 16 days of a lingering illness.