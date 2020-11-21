Susan Gildea

NORFOLK — Services for Susan M. Gildea, 57, Beatrice, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
She died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Mosaic in Beatrice.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Services for Sharen M. (Jessen) Wingert, 71, Jackson, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be in the Logan Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Alda Jones, 94, Neligh, formerly of Bloomfield, will be Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 2 p.m. at the Bloomfield City Cemetery.
WINSIDE — Services for Gilbert Thies, 86, Winside, are currently pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Kinship Pointe of Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Sherry L. Leffel, 75, formerly of Norfolk, will be Monday, Nov. 23, at 1:30 p.m. at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Home for Fune…
NORFOLK — Ronald L. Krutsinger of Norfolk died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
ALBION — Services for Donald L. “Don” Mannlein, 90, Albion, for family and relatives will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at St Michael’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Albion, with military rites condu…
WAUSA — Graveside services for Tim Suhr, 64, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate. A private Masonic service will be held Monday evening.
PETERSBURG — A private family only Mass will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg for Bernard J. “Bert” Ketteler, 81, Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman and John Starman will be officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by American Leg…
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.