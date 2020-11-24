Susan Gildea

STANTON — Private services for Susan M. Gildea, 57, Beatrice, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Stanton Cemetery in Stanton. Marshall Hardy will officiate.
She died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Mosaic in Beatrice.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1963-2020
Susan Michelle Gildea, daughter of Michael Gildea and Ardith (Colwell) Gildea Logan, was born April 10, 1963, at Norfolk. From 1966 until 1983, Susan lived at the Beatrice State Developmental Center.
From 1983 until the present, she lived at Martin Luther Home also in Beatrice, which in 2003 became Mosaic.
Susan is survived by her siblings, Scott Gildea of Grayson, Ky., Lori (David) Boettger of Norfolk, Todd Gildea of Magnolia, Texas, Amy Logan of Norfolk and Brenda Oseka of North Platte.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Mark Gildea; and her grandparents.