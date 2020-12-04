WAYNE — Private graveside services for Susan Gansebom, 92, Carroll, will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
There will be no visitation.
She died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Carroll.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Susan Vernelle Gansebom, daughter of Niels and Gertrude (Holley) Andersen, was born April 22, 1928, at Wisner. She graduated from Battle Creek High School.
Susan married Kenneth Gansebom on Aug. 2, 1953, in Norfolk. She lived and retired in Carroll. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Wayne.
Susan was a devoted spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She dedicated her life to her family and loved to bake and cook meals for them. Susan enjoyed gardening, canning and her flowers.
Susan is survived by her children, Sarah (Dale) Brown of Carroll, Anthony (Shari) Gansebom of Fort Calhoun, Mark (Laurie) Gansebom of Wayne and Suzanne (Dean) Burbach of Carroll; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Kenneth in 2015; a grandson, Scott Gansebom; and her brothers and sisters.
Memorials may be directed to Susan’s family for later designation.