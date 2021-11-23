TILDEN — Susan Dietz, 65, Tilden, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at her residence. No services are planned.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
1956-2021
Susan M. Dietz, daughter of Richard and Larita (Jones) Dietz, was born June 27, 1956, in Tilden. She graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1974. Susan was blessed with two children, Marc and Alicia.
Susan is survived by her children, Marc Dietz of Tilden and Alicia (Jacob) Olson of West Point; three grandchildren, Bailey, Archer and Rorke; and siblings Deb Elsberry of Hadar, Scott Dietz of Hadar, Marty Deuel of Norfolk, Linda Dietz (Dale Lehman) of Stanton and Kathy Weyhrich of Laramie, Wyo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Rick Dietz; companion Kevin Morrison; and brother-in-law Roger Elsberry.