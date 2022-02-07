PIERCE — Services for Susan W. “Sue” Brodhagen, 72, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Susan Brodhagen died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
OSMOND — Services for Delores Muller, 90, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Cathy Jo Arehart, 57, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Cathy Jo Arehart died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Aver Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Linda Musser Rumsey, 73, Columbus, will be Friday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Nora Mendyk officiating. Burial will be in Jackson Cemetery, Duncan. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday.
STANTON — Services for Betty A. Quinn, 85, Stanton, are pending at Home For Funerals–Stanton.
CLEARWATER — Services for Donna Knapp, 87, Clearwater, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, at United Methodist Church in Neligh, with the Rev. Bruce Phillips officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in the Clearwate…
WAYNE — Services for Robert “Bob” D. Sherry, 85, Wayne, will be Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wayne. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Dale W. Uttecht, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Dale Uttecht died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WISNER — Services for Alvin L. Heller, 85, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Alvin Heller died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.