PIERCE — Memorial services for Susan W. “Sue” Brodhagen, 72, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.
Susan Brodhagen died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1949-2022
Sue was born on Aug. 11, 1949, to Gilbert and Leota (Wheeler) Frahm in Osmond. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Sue graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1967.
After school, Sue moved to Pierce and began working for Dale/Vishay Electronics in Norfolk in 1967. She worked in both the Columbus and Norfolk plants until she retired in 2015.
Sue married David Brodhagen on July 19, 1969, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. After marriage, the couple lived in Pierce. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, hunting, staying at the cabin in Lynch, road trips, football, and in her later years, she enjoyed crafts to keep herself busy. Those who knew Sue would say she was giving, loving, generous, devoted and enjoyed telling a good joke.
Sue was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and Wednesday ladies Bible study.
Survivors include her brothers, Bryan (Robin) Frahm of Lyons; her sisters-in-law, Linda Frahm of Ponca and JoAnne (Kermit) Benshoof of Norfolk; two nephews, Jesse (Nicole) Frahm of Lyons and Jason (Anna) Frahm of Lyons; adopted families, Katie (Taylor) Reeves of Battle Creek, Mary Wragge and Jesse Wragge of Pierce; and all her close friends and neighbors.
Sue was preceded in death by her spouse, David in 2018; her two children in infancy, Sheila Sue and Paul David; her parents, Gilbert and Leota; brother Alan Frahm; sister Diane Doeden; father-in-law and mother-in-law Arnold and Irene Brodhagen; and nephew Lucas Doeden.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.