Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 10 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 3 PM to 10 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Susan Beltz

Beltz

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Susan K. “Susie” Beltz, 64, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the spring of 2023.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral chapel.

Susan Beltz died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

1957-2022

Susie was born on Dec. 6, 1957, in Osmond to Gerhardt and Doris (Raubach) Weber. She attended a country school in rural Breslau and then attended and graduated from Plainview High School in 1976. She then attended Northeast Community College. After her education, Susie worked as a desk clerk for K-Mart in Norfolk for 17 years until they closed in 1995.

She married Randy Beltz on May 6, 1988, at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. After working at K-Mart, she then worked for Affiliated in Norfolk in the advertising department from 1995 until 2017 and then worked at AWG from 2017 until her passing.

Susie donated with a caring heart to many organizations. She enjoyed laying at the bottom of Randy’s boat reading a book while Randy fished. She also enjoyed playing “31” card game, dancing and going out for her sister birthdays every year. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Survivors include her spouse, Randy Beltz of Norfolk; adopted daughter Shauna (James) Calkins of Norfolk; brother Randy (Mattie) Weber of Wisconsin; many nieces, nephews and cousins; stepsisters Sue Dowling and Veronica Miller; and stepbrother Victor Van Fleet.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters LaVonne Lubke, Lee Fee Miller and Judy VanOstberg; and brothers Doug Weber and Russell Weber.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

