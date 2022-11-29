NORFOLK — Services for Susan K. “Susie” Beltz, 64, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Susan Beltz died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Ken” Caskey, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.
NORFOLK — Services for Mark M. Flesner, 53, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mark Flesner died at his residence in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Arnold E. Crawford, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, VFW Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.
Services for Dallas E. Bossard, 89, Henderson, Nev., were Monday at Palm Mortuary, 800 S. Boulder Highway, in Henderson.
HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Gladys Pedersen, 85, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. Burial will be at a later date.
O’NEILL — Visitation for Carlee Mathis, 82, Bristow, will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. There will be a private burial in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, north of O’Neill, at a later date with military rites provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonso…
CROFTON — Services for Kenneth Lockman, 79, Norfolk, formerly of Crofton, will be on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be on Monday at the ch…
NORFOLK — Services for Arnold E. Crawford, 65, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Arnold Crawford died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at a family residence.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Teri L. Reed, 54, Norfolk, will be held at a later date at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Teri Reed died on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the Skyview Villa Assisted Living in Norfolk.