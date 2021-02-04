You have permission to edit this article.
Susan Bartlett

Susan Bartlett

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Susan M. Bartlett, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Masks are required for the service and visitation.

She died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1957-2021

Susan was born on March 7, 1957, in Tilden to Clarence and Agnes (Maughan) Jockens. Her father, Clarence, passed away at a young age and her mother later married Frank Meyer. She attended grade school in Tilden and graduated from Tilden High School in 1976. She then attended Lincoln Business College, where she earned her associate degree.

After her education, Susan moved to Norfolk, where she worked in the food industry for many years in Norfolk.

She worked in the kitchen at Hy-Vee East and was currently working as a cook at The Meadows in Norfolk. Susan enjoyed NASCAR races, gambling at different casinos and especially spending time with her friends and family.

Susan was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.

Survivors include her spouse, Bernard Bartlett of Norfolk; sons Zachary Bartlett of Norfolk and Kyle (Caitlin) Bartlett and their daughter, Ella of Norfolk; siblings Steve (Charlotte) Jockens of Oakdale, Judy (Jerry) Kopejtka of Norfolk and Tom (Sherie) Meyer of Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Jane Livingston.

Organist will be Judy Sovereign and soloist will be Mary O’Boyle.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the family for a later designation and can be mailed to 1200 N. 13th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

