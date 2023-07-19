 Skip to main content
Susan Auten

NORFOLK — Services for Susan A. “Sue” Auten, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Neil Gately and Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Susan Auten died Monday, July 17, 2023, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1946-2023

Susan A. “Sue” Auten, daughter of Howard and Anna (Schneider) Galbraith, was born Feb. 26, 1946, at Fremont. She attended Lincoln Southeast High School and Lincoln School of Commerce.

On Nov. 8, 1969, Sue was united in marriage to Bernard W. “Bernie” Auten at St. Paul Methodist Church in Lincoln. They were blessed with two children, Deanna and Mike.

Sue was a member of First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. She was very active in her church, from playing in the handbell choir to cleaning the sanctuary with her grandchildren.

Sue loved her family fiercely. She was blessed to be able to spend a lot of time with her grandchildren and enjoyed going to all of their activities. Getting together with her family at Christmas was always special. Sue had a very generous heart and gave unconditionally.

Sue is survived by her spouse, Bernie of Norfolk; children Deanna (Kris) Mosel of Columbia, Mo., and Mike (Marie) Auten of Norfolk; and four grandchildren, Nathan Mosel of Columbia, Brittni Mosel of Omaha, Tyler Mosel of Columbia and Matthew Auten of Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Anna Galbraith; and her in-laws, Gordon and Mae (Lombard) Auten.

A luncheon will precede the burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or church of donor’s choice.

Merna Priestley

NORFOLK — Services for Merna Priestley, 93, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Merna Priestly died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Omaha.

Christopher Wentling

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Christopher Wentling, formerly of Norfolk, will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Fairplay Country Club in Norfolk.

Roger Wobbenhorst

COLERIDGE — Services for Roger J. Wobbenhorst, 68, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery.

Glen Stewart

ALBION — Glen A. Stewart of rural Albion died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.

Merna Priestley

NORFOLK — Merna Priestley, 93, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Omaha.

Dale Buhl

NEWMAN GROVE — Dale A. Buhl, 75, rural Lindsay, died at his home on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Bryan Kleensang

NORFOLK — Visitation for Bryan K. Kleensang, 63, Clarkson, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private services and burial will occur at a later date.

Mitsue Brunckhorst

OSMOND — Memorial services for Mitsue Nakaganeku Brunckhorst, 97, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the United Methodist Church in Osmond. The Rev. Alan Gager will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Osmond City Cemetery in Osmond.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

