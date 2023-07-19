NORFOLK — Services for Susan A. “Sue” Auten, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Neil Gately and Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Susan Auten died Monday, July 17, 2023, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1946-2023
Susan A. “Sue” Auten, daughter of Howard and Anna (Schneider) Galbraith, was born Feb. 26, 1946, at Fremont. She attended Lincoln Southeast High School and Lincoln School of Commerce.
On Nov. 8, 1969, Sue was united in marriage to Bernard W. “Bernie” Auten at St. Paul Methodist Church in Lincoln. They were blessed with two children, Deanna and Mike.
Sue was a member of First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. She was very active in her church, from playing in the handbell choir to cleaning the sanctuary with her grandchildren.
Sue loved her family fiercely. She was blessed to be able to spend a lot of time with her grandchildren and enjoyed going to all of their activities. Getting together with her family at Christmas was always special. Sue had a very generous heart and gave unconditionally.
Sue is survived by her spouse, Bernie of Norfolk; children Deanna (Kris) Mosel of Columbia, Mo., and Mike (Marie) Auten of Norfolk; and four grandchildren, Nathan Mosel of Columbia, Brittni Mosel of Omaha, Tyler Mosel of Columbia and Matthew Auten of Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Anna Galbraith; and her in-laws, Gordon and Mae (Lombard) Auten.
A luncheon will precede the burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or church of donor’s choice.