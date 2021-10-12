You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Steven Woockman

Services for Steven Woockman, 67, Huron, S.D., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Huron Christian Church in Huron. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Hartington Cemetery in Hartington.

Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Friday at Kuhler Funeral Home in Huron and from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Huron Christian Church with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Steven Woockman died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan.

Memorials may be sent to “MAG” Missionary Air Group of Burlington, N.C.

Tags

In other news

Barbara Harrom

Barbara Harrom

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Barbara Harrom, 86, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Morton McBride

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Morton A. “Mort” McBride, 95, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Masonic rites will be conducted by the Silver Cord Lodge 224 AF&AM. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military rites…

Vernon Mihulka

Vernon Mihulka

NORFOLK — Services for Vernon J. “Buzz” Mihulka, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army Natio…

Leonard Potts

Leonard Potts

CROFTON — Graveside services for Leonard W. Potts, 90, Crofton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate.

Ivan Tikluk

Ivan Tikluk

LINDY — Graveside services for Ivan Tikluk, 2-month-old son of Nellie Tikluk and Uriah Torrez of Sioux City, were Tuesday, Oct 12, at Holy Faith Cemetery in Lindy. Rick Thomas officiated.

Elder Schultz

Elder Schultz

WISNER — Services for Elder Schultz, 83, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Roger Olson

Roger Olson

PIERCE — A celebration of life for Roger C. Olson, 68, Pierce, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Roger’s farm, located at 55567 851 Road, in Pierce. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Julian Cochran

NORFOLK — Services for Julian R. Cochran, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. …

Hazel Bermel

Hazel Bermel

RANDOLPH — Services for Hazel K. Bermel, 90, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda E. Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery in Coleridge.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara