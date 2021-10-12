Services for Steven Woockman, 67, Huron, S.D., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Huron Christian Church in Huron. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Hartington Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Friday at Kuhler Funeral Home in Huron and from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Huron Christian Church with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
Steven Woockman died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan.
Memorials may be sent to “MAG” Missionary Air Group of Burlington, N.C.