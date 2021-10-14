Steven Woockman

Services for Steven K. Woockman, 67, Huron, S.D., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Huron Christian Church in Huron. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Hartington Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Kuhler Funeral Home in Huron and from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church with the family present. There will be a 7 p.m. prayer service at the church on Friday.
1954-2021
The service will be livestreamed through the church’s website.
Steven Keith Woockman passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Providence Medical Center at Kansas City, Kan.
Steven was born June 25, 1954, to Raymond and Lorraine (Tweedy) Woockman at Yankton. He grew up on the family farm near Hartington with his five brothers and a sister.
Steve attended a one-room classroom at Rose Vale District 79, then attended Crofton Public Schools, graduating in 1972. Steve worked at Dale Electronics at Yankton while farming with his father for a year before attending Nebraska Vocational Technical School at Milford. He graduated in December 1974 with an electronics technology degree.
Steve then started working with the Nebraska Public Power District at Norfolk as an electronics technician in 1975; and he did that for next 23 years.
In October 1998, Steve started a position as an electronic equipment craftsman for Western Area Power Administration at Huron, S.D., where he worked until his retirement in December 2019.
A life changing event happened on Palm Sunday 1976: Steve was baptized and gave his life to the Lord Jesus Christ.
On Oct. 14, 1978, Steve married Barbara Hill at the First Christian Church at Norfolk, and to this union, three children were raised.
Steve served as an elder at the Huron Christian Church. He taught in the Christian education program, sang with the praise team, hosted Bible studies and had a passion for missions.
Steve and Barb hosted many missionaries in their home throughout the years. His mission trips included going to Haiti and Mexico.
He thoroughly enjoyed visiting and playing with all his grandchildren as he was a very fun grandpa.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lorraine Woockman; his mother and father-in-law, Everett and Jeanne Hill; his grandparents, Otto and Anna Woockman and Albert and Iva Tweedy; a brother-in-law, Terry Hill; a nephew; Blake Woockman; and two grandchildren we never got to meet as they went straight to heaven.
Grateful for having shared in his life are his spouse of 42 years, Barb of Huron; three children and their spouses, Adam and Jennifer of Lincoln, Keith and Jenny of Elon, N.C., and Emily and James Farrell of Lansing, Kan.; and 11 grandchildren, Evelyn, Vivian, Cora, Malina, Everett, Walter, Henry and Louis Woockman and Lindsey, William and Theodore Farrell.
Steven also is survived by five brothers, Ken and Joann of Hartington, Richard and Vickie of Chapin, S.C., Brian and Vicki of Hartington, Gary and Elaine of Crofton and Terry and Maureen of Yankton; a sister, Connie and Steve James of Omaha; two sisters-in-law, Georgia and Terry Fraker of Brandon, S.D., and Delia Hill of Phoenix, Ariz.; a brother-in-law, Harvey Hill of Sioux Falls, S.D.; two aunts; an uncle; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be sent to: Missionary Air Group (MAG), P.O. Box 5160, Burlington, N.C. 27216.
