Steven Wind

Steven Wind

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Steven D. “Steve” Wind, 65, of Norfolk will be held at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

He died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Hospital in Omaha.

1954-2020

Steven Dale Wind was born in Norfolk on Sept. 13, 1954. He was born to Bob and Cleo (Schuchardt) Wind, the third out of four children, and attended Northern Hills Elementary school. Steve graduated from Norfolk High School in 1973 and started working at Nucor Steel that same year. In 1977, he married Debra (Doerr), and they had two children together.

Steve resided in Norfolk his entire life. He had an amazing work ethic and putting in the time and work was something he prided himself on. Steve was a “fix anything” type of guy and always found a creative solution for anything that worked or a quick fix to get it working again. He left Nucor Steel after 25 years and decided to join the Farner Company in 1998. He was with Farner for nearly 20 years until they closed.

Steve wanted to stay busy and enjoyed the freedom he had with being able to drive for a living, so in 2017 he started with Green Line Equipment. He loved the job and it was something that he could interact with others while doing.

Steve had such a hard working mentality, and never stopped, even when he wasn’t at work. There was always a project to be started and something to be accomplished. His passion was his yard. He always took great pride in having a pristine lawn and it was flawless. He also loved his home and his pickup truck, which were always well-cared for. Steve loved the outdoors.

Being around his friends and having a great time was something that brought a lot of joy to Steve’s life. He was passionate about his friends and valued his close friendships. In 2015 and 2016, he lost two of his closest friends, and we are assured that he is now reunited with them both.

Steve was not one to let being sick slow him down, and was not about to sit in the hospital and be dependent on others. He was all about getting back to work and being productive. Steve was not feeling his usual recently, and decided to see a doctor, who unfortunately gave him a very poor prognosis. Steve fought hard and wanted to live but God had other reservations.

On March 27, 2020, Steve was called to be with The Lord. We are devastated being left to wonder why he is gone so soon. God knew Steve didn’t want to be dependent on others or sick. We try and believe God will give us answers and we trust him. We will dearly miss our dad and grandpa and so will his family, friends and many other acquaintances. He was a very likable guy and the outpouring of sympathy has been very much appreciated. We are so blessed to know that many people cared for him and who he was.

Steve truly loved his work friends, and enjoyed all of them. He also had plans to retire in the near future, and was looking forward to that new journey. He was likely planning to start up some new projects and activities to keep himself busy. Steve loved to walk and stay active when he could. He wanted to take care of himself and tried to stay busy with life. We are sure he would have made the most out of his retirement, and time with family and friends. Time is never promised and God proves that to us. Patience was not something Steve had a lot of, and he went to heaven showing us all that he wastes no time. Forever in our hearts.

Steve leaves behind his two kids, April and Jordan (Ashleigh), three grandsons and two granddaughters. He also leaves behind his two sisters and brothers-in-law, Cheryl (Jerry) Weinrich and LeAnn (Steve) Daniels; his brother and sister-in-law, Bill (Karen) Wind; three nieces; and three nephews. Steve also cherished his friendship with Daniel Budzinski, his grandson Jack’s father, whom he always had a close bond with. Steve was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate in Steve Wind’s honor to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Richard Cruise

Richard Cruise

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Richard L. Cruise, 78, of Norfolk will take place at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel. Private family graveside service will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Mary Lou West

Mary Lou West

CREIGHTON — Private family services for Mary Lou West, 92, of Creighton will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 3.

Steven Wind

Steven Wind

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Steven D. “Steve” Wind, 65, of Norfolk will be held at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Darrel Timperley

Darrel Timperley

NORFOLK — Private family funeral service for Darrel L. Timperley, 86, of Norfolk were held Tuesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Randy Rasmussen officiating. Burial was held at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk, with military rites provided by the American Legion Pos…

Zachery Roskens

Public services for Zachery Roskens, 20, of Oelwein, Iowa, will be held at a later date in Norfolk.

Mable Tietgen

WAYNE — Private family services for Mable Tietgen, 95, of Wayne, will be held. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

Kimberly Noelle

STANTON — Private funeral services for Kimberly R. Noelle, 56, of Stanton will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Stanton Cemetery.

Joyce Gansebom

NORFOLK — Celebration of life for Joyce F. Gansebom, 76, of Norfolk will be held at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Raymond Jacobsen

Raymond Jacobsen

WINSIDE — Private family services for Ray Jacobsen, 75, of Winside were held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Winside.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-