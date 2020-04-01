Steven Wind

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Steven D. “Steve” Wind, 65, of Norfolk will be held at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
He died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Hospital in Omaha.
1954-2020
Steven Dale Wind was born in Norfolk on Sept. 13, 1954. He was born to Bob and Cleo (Schuchardt) Wind, the third out of four children, and attended Northern Hills Elementary school. Steve graduated from Norfolk High School in 1973 and started working at Nucor Steel that same year. In 1977, he married Debra (Doerr), and they had two children together.
Steve resided in Norfolk his entire life. He had an amazing work ethic and putting in the time and work was something he prided himself on. Steve was a “fix anything” type of guy and always found a creative solution for anything that worked or a quick fix to get it working again. He left Nucor Steel after 25 years and decided to join the Farner Company in 1998. He was with Farner for nearly 20 years until they closed.
Steve wanted to stay busy and enjoyed the freedom he had with being able to drive for a living, so in 2017 he started with Green Line Equipment. He loved the job and it was something that he could interact with others while doing.
Steve had such a hard working mentality, and never stopped, even when he wasn’t at work. There was always a project to be started and something to be accomplished. His passion was his yard. He always took great pride in having a pristine lawn and it was flawless. He also loved his home and his pickup truck, which were always well-cared for. Steve loved the outdoors.
Being around his friends and having a great time was something that brought a lot of joy to Steve’s life. He was passionate about his friends and valued his close friendships. In 2015 and 2016, he lost two of his closest friends, and we are assured that he is now reunited with them both.
Steve was not one to let being sick slow him down, and was not about to sit in the hospital and be dependent on others. He was all about getting back to work and being productive. Steve was not feeling his usual recently, and decided to see a doctor, who unfortunately gave him a very poor prognosis. Steve fought hard and wanted to live but God had other reservations.
On March 27, 2020, Steve was called to be with The Lord. We are devastated being left to wonder why he is gone so soon. God knew Steve didn’t want to be dependent on others or sick. We try and believe God will give us answers and we trust him. We will dearly miss our dad and grandpa and so will his family, friends and many other acquaintances. He was a very likable guy and the outpouring of sympathy has been very much appreciated. We are so blessed to know that many people cared for him and who he was.
Steve truly loved his work friends, and enjoyed all of them. He also had plans to retire in the near future, and was looking forward to that new journey. He was likely planning to start up some new projects and activities to keep himself busy. Steve loved to walk and stay active when he could. He wanted to take care of himself and tried to stay busy with life. We are sure he would have made the most out of his retirement, and time with family and friends. Time is never promised and God proves that to us. Patience was not something Steve had a lot of, and he went to heaven showing us all that he wastes no time. Forever in our hearts.
Steve leaves behind his two kids, April and Jordan (Ashleigh), three grandsons and two granddaughters. He also leaves behind his two sisters and brothers-in-law, Cheryl (Jerry) Weinrich and LeAnn (Steve) Daniels; his brother and sister-in-law, Bill (Karen) Wind; three nieces; and three nephews. Steve also cherished his friendship with Daniel Budzinski, his grandson Jack’s father, whom he always had a close bond with. Steve was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate in Steve Wind’s honor to the American Cancer Society.
