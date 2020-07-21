Steven Wind

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Steven D. “Steve” Wind, 65, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Ron Holling will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Saturday.
1954-2020
Steve was called home on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Hospital in Omaha.
Steve was born in Norfolk on Sept. 13, 1954, to Bob and Cleo (Schuchardt) Wind. In 1977, he married Debra Doerr, and they had two children together.
He leaves behind his two kids, April and Jordan (Ashleigh); three grandsons and two granddaughters.
He leaves behind his brother, Bill (Karen) Wind; a sister, LeAnn (Steve) Daniels; his brother-in-law, Jerry Weinrich; his three nieces and three nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Steve preceded his sister, Cheryl Weinrich, in death. She passed away in June 2020. They are both forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate in honor of Steven Dale Wind to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.