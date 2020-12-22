Steven Uzzell

NORFOLK — Services for Steven R. Uzzell, 74, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
He died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Terry Asmus, 58, of Creighton are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
WISNER — Services for Danley Doffin, 76, of rural Bancroft are currently pending with Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
NORFOLK — Services for Yolan K. Zimmerman, 91, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Private family services for Edith Kierstead, 86, of Fort Wayne, Ind., formerly of Battle Creek, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Concordia Gardens Chapel in Fort Wayne. FairHaven Funeral Home in Fort Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Private family services for Lavila D. Stoltzman, 95, of Norfolk will be on Wednesday, Dec. 23, with the Rev. Ray Wilke officiating. Interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
BLOOMFIELD — Private family services for Dennis Schroeder, 68, of Bloomfield will be held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate.
Services for Gloria Brandenburg, formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel in Watertown, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Viola M. “Vi” Froehlich, 90, of Norfolk will 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
