...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting 45 to 60 mph leading to
considerable blowing snow. Whiteout conditions with visibility
one quarter mile or less.

* WHERE...Northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel expected. Plan on slippery road
conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds will produce strong cross winds for
travelers, and may lead to isolated power outages and downed
tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Steven Uzzell

NORFOLK — Services for Steven R. Uzzell, 74, Norfolk, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Masks and social distancing will be required.

He died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

