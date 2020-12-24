NORFOLK — Services for Steven R. Uzzell, 74, Norfolk, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Masks and social distancing will be required.
1946-2020
The service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals Facebook page.
Steve passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. He worked hard at recovering from a severe bone infection, septic shock episode on Palm Sunday, but his heart was exhausted. One of Steve’s final earthly gifts was to donate his organs to help others.
Steven graduated from College High School in Bartlesville, Okla. He received his bachelor of science degree from Oklahoma State University in 1969. He went on to work as a feed salesman in Michigan, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and returned to Nebraska to finish his 42 years of sales.
On Oct. 3, 2009, he finished five years of study to be a licensed lay minister. Steve served as pastor at New England Congregational Church in Stanton for five years. While there, one of the things he was proud of was to have confirmed his granddaughter, Paige Uzzell. He then spent four years as a chaplain at the Madison County Juvenile Detention, sharing his faith with young people.
While Steve was doing rehabilitation in Premier Estates in Pierce, Steve ministered to the staff as they dealt with their duties to serve the residents, and others as they called him during his months when the nursing homes were closed to visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steve married Jane Mehlum Uzzell on June 4, 1977, in Sioux Falls, S.D. They were blessed with three children. Emily Uzzell Cropper (Nathan) born on the 4th of July in 1981 in Dyersville, Iowa. Janell Uzzell Feenstra (Joshua) born on Feb. 28, 1983, in Ogallala. Benjamin Steven Uzzell (Stacie) born on Dec. 18, 1985, in Ogallala.
Emily and Nathan have two children, Courtney and GenevaJane. Janell and Josh have two children, Kailee and Micah. Ben and Stacie have four children, Paige, Cole, Reese and Grace. Steve appreciated his family members who served in the military.
Steve enjoyed going to all his children’s activities, band, track, jazz band, show choir, as they were growing up. He and Jane continued that with his grandchildren’s, school day news, gymnastics, swimming, band, jazz band, show choir, cross country, track and fishing. He was especially grateful for the technology FaceTime, that allowed visits from them all while he was in the hospital, nursing home and the last four months when he was at home.
Steve is survived by his spouse, Jane; his children, Emily, Janell, Ben and their spouses; and his grandchildren, Paige, Cole, Kailee, Micah, Reese, Courtney, Grace and GenevaJane. He also is survived by his twin sister, Sharon Uzzell Day of Bartlesville, Okla.
Family that preceded him in death are his father, Richard Earl Uzzell; his mother, Rozella Vinita (Souders) Uzzell; and his father-in-law, Dean Duane Mehlum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for First Congregational United Church of Christ, Norfolk, or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.