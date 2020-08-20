Steven Thompson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Steven “Steve” Thompson, 62, Norfolk, will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate.
He died on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his residence in Norfolk.
1958-2020
Steve was born on July 9, 1958, in Chicopee Falls, Mass., to Jadie and Margaret (Hice) Thompson. Steve graduated from Doherty High School in Colorado Springs, Colo., in 1977, and then attended Nebraska Christian College in Norfolk.
He married Pam Borchers on June 6, 1987, and to this union, they had a son, Ryne. They later divorced.
After his education, Steve lived in Colorado until moving to Norfolk in 2006. Steve managed Pizza Hut Wing Street in Norfolk from 2006 until he retired in February 2020.
Steve enjoyed reading, music, joking with everybody and watching sports.
Survivors include his son, Ryne (Mariah) Thompson of Madison, and their children Brynlee, Kingston and one on the way; and his siblings, Carol, Stan (Paula), Joe, Mari and Sonja.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jadie and Margaret, and a brother, Ed.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.