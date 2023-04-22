OSMOND — Services are pending for Steven F. Thelen, 68, at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Steven Thelen died on Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home in rural Osmond.
NORFOLK — Service for Beverley A. Suhr, 82, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael J. “Mike” Uttecht, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Norfolk Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohman will officiate.
NORFOLK — Jerry D. Harris, 44, Norfolk, formerly of Omaha, died at his residence in Norfolk on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. There will be no services at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Manuel Sandoval, 90, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Brett Jamrog officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Service for Linda M. Mellick, 75, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Beverly R. “Bev” Peitz, 71, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Revs. Owen Korte and Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Bob Fuoss, 87, Wayne, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. Graveside services with military rites will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.